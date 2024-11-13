Tyto Athene Acquires Key Solutions Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tyto's third of 2024 accelerates GovCon growth and enhances Proposal Center of Excellence

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Athene, LLC

("Tyto"), a systems integrator of mission-focused digital transformation solutions, and portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington"), has completed its acquisition of Key Solutions,

("KSI" or the "Company"), a premier Washington, D.C. area firm providing expert bid and proposal development consulting and support.

"This acquisition represents a strategic step forward in our mission to be the premier provider of secure technical solutions, ensuring information dominance for our public sector customers," said Dennis Kelly, CEO of Tyto Athene . "By integrating KSI's industry-leading expertise into our bid and proposal center, we are poised to accelerate growth and strengthen our position as a leader in the market."

Tyto connects government and defense leaders with technologies to seamlessly integrate and modernize enterprise-level operations, increasing mission resiliency, capability and flexibility for U.S. agencies worldwide. With 40 years of experience and over a 70% proposal win rate in cyber, telecom, IT, defense and health-related programs, KSI will provide Tyto with a world-class government contracting capture and proposal capability, further strengthening Tyto's footprint in the federal and global public sector markets.

"With our core expertise in bid and proposal development combined with Tyto's extensive experience and talent in providing modernization and IT solutions for the federal government, we couldn't ask for a better team to join," said Greg McCarthy, CEO of KSI. "We're honored to be a key part of Tyto's growth plans and future objectives."

Once KSI is fully integrated, McCarthy will hold the position of VP of capture at Tyto.

KSI brings its trademarked process, the KSI AdvantageTM approach, a set of comprehensive capture and proposal practices, tools and agile methods that have helped companies across federal, state and education sectors win over $200 billion in government contracts . KSI will further enhance Tyto's "Proposal Center of Excellence," ensuring that exceptional proposal support is provided across all phases of the opportunity lifecycle, including the enhancement of Tyto's proposal library and AI capability.

About Tyto Athene

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Tyto Athene harnesses the power of technology to provide solutions that shape the future. With over 60 years of experience providing mission-focused digital transformation and nine offices across the U.S., our team of experts connects people with technologies to seamlessly integrate and modernize enterprise-level operations that increase mission resiliency, capability, and flexibility for U.S. defense, national security, intelligence, space, and public safety agencies around the globe. Tyto's deep understanding of the customer's mission brings proven results. For more information, visit

gotyto .

SOURCE Tyto Athene, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED