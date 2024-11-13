Gridgain Earns Great Place To Work Certificationtm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GridGain ® , provider of the leading unified real-time data platform, today announced it has been CertifiedTM as a Great Place To Work® in the United States, a prestigious award based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at their current company. According to the certificatio , 84% of GridGain employees in the U.S. said the company is a great place to work – 27 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Great Place To Work Certification is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that GridGain stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are extremely proud of being recognized as a Certified Great Place To Work in the United States," said Eoin O' Connor, President & CEO at GridGain. "As a remote-first organization, we understand the importance of maintaining a highly cohesive and collaborative environment. We are committed to fostering respect and empowerment of our employees to always strive for excellence in the quality and delivery of our solutions and support of our customers."

According to the Great Place To Work certification, 84% of U.S.-based GridGain employees say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S. company, and 97% report that they feel they make a difference at the company and that they are proud to tell others where they work.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

GridGain is a unified real-time data platform. It enables a simplified and optimized data architecture for enterprises that require extreme speed, massive scale, and high availability from their data ecosystem. GridGain's distributed memory-first architecture and colocated compute deliver data processing and analytics at millisecond latencies, with configurable disk-based persistence for added durability. Horizontally scalable clusters can be deployed both on- premises and natively in public or private clouds, empowering companies to handle even the most demanding workloads in multi, hybrid, and inter-cloud environments. GridGain is trusted by companies like Citi, Barclays, American Airlines, AutoZone, and UPS to accelerate their existing applications, speed operational analytics and fraud detection, train machine learning models for AI, and provide fast-access data hubs. To learn more, please visit

