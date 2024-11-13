Himachal Promoting Promote Eco-Tourism, Says CM Sukhu

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Nov 13 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh is taking proactive measures to promote eco-tourism with an aim to provide tourists with closer experiences of wilderness while ensuring the conservation of natural resources, Chief Sukhvinder Sukhu said here on Wednesday.

He said the initiative would also involve the local community by creating livelihood opportunities and raising awareness about the conservation and protection of the ecosystem.

The Chief Minister said the government has given its nod to align with the recent amendments in the Forest Conservation Act, 2023, which will support eco-tourism in a sustainable manner. He said the Eco-tourism Policy, initially established in 2017, has been revised to align with these goals.

He said this revised policy encourages community-based eco-tourism models that promote various activities, maximising community benefits and promoting sustainable practices.

Sukhu said in a statement that to ensure consistent development, the government is also centralising the coordination of eco-tourism activities to ensure synergy and uniformity. He said a new mechanism for coordinated planning and execution is underway, which will ensure a streamlined approach to eco-tourism management.

Since the tourism sector is the mainstay in the economy and the government is committed to fostering its growth while preserving environmental integrity.

"Tourism is flourishing with around 2 crore visitors coming annually to see majestic mountains, breathtaking landscapes, rivers and numerous trekking opportunities,” said Sukhu.

“Eco-friendly tourism is a key driver for sustainable development, and environment conservation and allows tourists to fully experience the beauty and wilderness of the state,” added the Chief Minister.

However, many visitors miss the chance to experience the rich bio-cultural diversity, therefore the government is working to remove the bottlenecks, ensuring that every visitor enjoys a truly memorable experience.

The Chief Minister said eco-tourism offerings include trekking, camping, bird watching and adventure sports, with new eco-tourism sites and trekking routes being approved to cater to the tourists' preferences and safety.