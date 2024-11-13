35 get murdered as driver crashes into masses in China

(MENAFN) At least 35 people were killed and 43 others when a vehicle drove into a large group of pedestrians in Guangdong province, southern China, on Monday evening, local reported. The incident occurred near the Zhuhai Sports Center, where the driver, a 62-year-old man, struck multiple pedestrians before fleeing the scene. He was later apprehended by authorities, though his motives remain unclear.



Among the injured were children and elderly individuals, with some transported to local hospitals, one of which treated over 20 patients. According to reports, the incident involved an SUV that hit people walking on an outdoor track, part of several fitness groups. Witnesses reported hearing shouts of "terrorist!" as the emergency response unfolded. Video footage from the scene showed numerous injured individuals lying on the track.



The Zhuhai Sports Center has since announced its closure until further notice. The incident occurred just one day before the start of the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition 2024, the country's largest such event, held in Zhuhai.

