Trump ally claims ‘enemies-list’ story is false

(MENAFN) Florida Congressman Byron Donalds has dismissed rumors claiming that President-elect Donald has an "enemies list" and plans to target those he believes have opposed him. Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Donalds refuted reports suggesting that Trump is focused on punishing critics after taking office, labeling these allegations as false.



Reports had circulated, citing unnamed US officials and sources, suggesting that Trump held grudges against individuals he believed had wronged him and was planning to seek retribution. Some of these speculations included claims that Trump intended to prosecute his political enemies.



Donalds, however, rejected these claims, stating that Trump had never discussed such intentions. "This is not something Donald Trump has ever spoken to, or committed to," Donalds said, emphasizing that there is no "enemies list." He further clarified that Trump's focus remains on addressing pressing issues like border security, deporting illegal immigrants, and improving the economy, rather than going after perceived opponents.



Throughout his campaigns and public appearances, Trump has frequently criticized what he calls the “radical-left lunatics” within the US government, whom he accuses of working against the country's best interests. In a 2020 interview with Joe Rogan, Trump described these internal "enemies" as a greater threat to the US than foreign adversaries.



However, Trump has also distanced himself from calls to prosecute his political rivals, pointing to his decision not to pursue charges against Hillary Clinton after his 2016 victory. He argued that doing so would have been damaging to the country. Meanwhile, Trump has criticized the Biden administration for allegedly weaponizing the Department of Justice to target political opponents, including himself. This year, Trump faced legal challenges, including a Manhattan jury's conviction on 34 felony counts related to the Stormy Daniels case and his role in the January 6 Capitol riots.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108881076