South Africa Strengthens Bilateral Ties With Egypt

CAIRO (Egypt), Nov 13 (NNN-SANEWS) - International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Ronald Lamola, along with a business delegation, on Wednesday undertake a working visit to Egypt's capital Cairo to co-chair the South Africa-Egypt Consultations.

The Minister co-chaired the consultations with his counterpart, Dr Badr Abdelatty, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriate Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on Nov 13-14.

South Africa and Egypt enjoy cordial political, economic and social relations following the formal establishment of diplomatic relations on March 29, 1995. These relations are historical and based on friendship, solidarity and collaboration between the peoples of both countries.

The Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) that exists between the two countries is a structured bilateral mechanism that provides a platform for political, economic, social, cultural, scientific and technical cooperation between the two.

“We will be accompanied by a South African business delegation consisting of close to 50 companies. The delegation will explore further investment and trade opportunities across a range of economic sectors.

“The working visit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional, continental, and global issues of mutual interest, with an emphasis on the conflict in Sudan. Before the conflict, Sudan was already experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis,” Lamola said during a media briefing.

Lamola said the long-term political instability and economic pressures left 15.8 million people in need of humanitarian aid, and that the conflict has only exacerbated these conditions, leaving 25.6 million people - more than half of Sudan's population - in need.

“The brutal conflict has forced more than 11 million people from their homes. The vast majority (over 8.1 million people) remain within Sudan, representing the largest displacement crisis in the world.



“Furthermore, the session will also reinforce the importance of accelerating efforts towards the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and in consolidation of Africa's Agenda 2063,” Lamola said.



The working visit will further reinforce the commitment by both countries to expand and strengthen political and economic relations. - NNN-SANEWS