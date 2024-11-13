Kuwait, UK Seek Closer Coop. In Civil Aviation
11/13/2024 5:08:56 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- President of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday received British Ambassador Belinda Lewis, where they discussed joint cooperation in civil aviation.
During the meeting, they also considered several matters pertinent to both friendly countries' aviation and the significance of promoting and developing bilateral relations in this domain, according to a DGCCA release.
They underlined that closer aviation cooperation between Kuwait and the UK would open fresh horizons for fruitful cooperation between both sides. (end)
