Kuwait, UK Seek Closer Coop. In Civil Aviation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- President of the Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) Humoud Mubarak Al-Jaber on Wednesday received British Ambassador Belinda Lewis, where they discussed joint cooperation in civil aviation.

During the meeting, they also considered several matters pertinent to both friendly countries' aviation and the significance of promoting and developing bilateral relations in this domain, according to a DGCCA release.

They underlined that closer aviation cooperation between Kuwait and the UK would open fresh horizons for fruitful cooperation between both sides. (end)

