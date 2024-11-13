Kuwait Deputy FM Welcomes S. Korean Amb.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday received South Korean Ambassador in Kuwait Park Chong-Suk.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation between both friendly countries and ways of coordination regarding several regional and international issues. (end)
