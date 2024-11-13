US Jury Awards $42 Million To Iraqi Detainees Abused At Abu Ghraib Prison

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A US jury found that contractor CACI International shared responsibility with the US for abusing detainees at Abu Ghraib prison, awarding $42 million in damages Tuesday to three Iraqi men who said they were tortured there two decades ago.

The jury said that the Virginia-based company liable for its role in the torture of Iraqi men at Abu Ghraib prison in 2003-2004, according to the Center for Constitutional Rights.

This verdict came after two civil trials held in Virginia courts, the first of which began in Reston in April, followed by a second trial in the city of Alexandria in late October.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed in 2008. The jury ordered CACI International to pay each of the three plaintiffs, Suhail Al Shimari, Asaad Zubae and Salah Al-Ejaili, $3 million in compensatory damages and $11 million in punitive damages, for a total of $42 million.

