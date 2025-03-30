J & K Bank Enhances Pilgrim Services With Special Counter At SMVD Bhawan For Navratra

CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Anshul Garg (IAS), and the Bank's MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee, jointly inaugurated the Fresh Cash/Note Exchange Counter today in the presence of Zonal Head (Udhampur) Vinay Gupta, SDM Bhawan Vikas Anand, Tehsildar Mukesh Thappa, officials from the Shrine Board and police, as well as Head Pandit Gopal Sharma, Branch Head Vishal Sharma and devotees from across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO SMVDSB Anshul Garg lauded J&K Bank's efforts in offering seamless banking services to the Shrine Board, its employees, and the large number of pilgrims visiting the holy site. He also commended the Bank's role in ensuring state-of-the-art financial services along the pilgrimage route.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Bank's MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee expressed gratitude for the Shrine Board's continued trust and patronage. He reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to delivering the best banking services to the Shrine Board, pilgrims and the local community.

“Our longstanding presence at the Bhawan since the formation of SMVD Board reflects our dedication to serving the shrine and its devotees. This special counter will further ease currency exchange and cash availability, ensuring a smooth experience for pilgrims,” he said.

Highlighting the Bank's robust infrastructure along the pilgrimage route, he added,“With three branches and nine ATMs from Katra to the Bhawan, J&K Bank remains steadfast in providing convenient banking services to lakhs of devotees. Our dedicated team also assists the Shrine Board in managing public offerings and cash collections, ensuring efficient financial operations.”

Prior to the inauguration, on the auspicious occasion of the first Navratra, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee, along with Zonal Head (Udhampur) Vinay Gupta and branch staff, performed Pooja within the premises, seeking blessings for the initiative.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Zonal Head Vinay Gupta, who expressed gratitude to all dignitaries and stakeholders for their support in enhancing banking services for pilgrims at the holy shrine.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now