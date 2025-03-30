Russia's Strike On Kupiansk Involved FAB-250 Bombs - Tentative Report

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian invasion troops may have employed a FAB-250 bomb in their latest attack on the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"It has been tentatively established that the enemy used a FAB-250 with an UMPK guidance element to attack the town," the report says.

A pre-trial inquiry has been launched into a war crime (Article 438 Part 1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops hit a five-storey building in Kupiansk, leaving three people injured. Some may still be trapped under the rubble, reports say.

Illustrative photo