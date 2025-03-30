Russia's Strike On Kupiansk Involved FAB-250 Bombs - Tentative Report
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"It has been tentatively established that the enemy used a FAB-250 with an UMPK guidance element to attack the town," the report says.Read also: Operations resumed in Kharkiv hospital buildings damaged by drone strike
A pre-trial inquiry has been launched into a war crime (Article 438 Part 1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code).
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops hit a five-storey building in Kupiansk, leaving three people injured. Some may still be trapped under the rubble, reports say.
Illustrative photo
