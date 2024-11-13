US Deports Indians In Major Illegal Immigration Crackdown

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed the recent deportation of several Indians who were illegally residing in the country.

A chartered flight carrying these individuals departed for India on Oct 22, the department stated, indicating that the operation was conducted in collaboration with Indian authorities. The precise number of deportees was not disclosed.

According to the US and Border Patrol, between October 2023 and September 2024, approximately 90,415 Indians attempted to enter the country without proper documentation. This alarming statistic highlights the ongoing challenge of illegal immigration from India.

Kristie A. Canegallo, DHS Acting Deputy Secretary, strongly emphasized that“Indian nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are subject to swift removal.” She cautioned against the false promises made by smugglers and advised potential migrants to avoid falling prey to their deceptive schemes.

DHS outlined its commitment to enforcing immigration laws and deterring illegal entry through repatriation efforts and the promotion of legal migration pathways.

Since the implementation of new immigration policies under the Securing the Border Presidential Proclamation in June 2024, encounters at unauthorized border crossings in the southwestern United States have reportedly declined by 55 percent.

In addition to Indians, the US has deported individuals from numerous other countries, including Colombia, Egypt, Peru, and China, as part of ongoing enforcement measures. The number of deportations in fiscal year 2024 alone exceeded 160,000. DHS collaborates with governments worldwide to facilitate the swift repatriation of individuals without legal permission to reside in the US, aiming to curb irregular migration and combat transnational smuggling operations. DHS continues to work closely with India and other countries to ensure the timely return of their citizens who are illegally present in the United States. This cooperation aims to strengthen border security, promote orderly migration, and address the global challenges posed by illegal immigration. - NNN-AGENCIES