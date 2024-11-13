Gabrielle Ferrara Release New Children’s Book Deathly Colors

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Gabrielle Ferrara is pleased to announce the release of Deathly Colors - an imaginative children’s book that dares to delve into the unexpected, deathly side of colors with wit, charm, and a dash of darkness.



Get Ready to Explore the Dark and Amusing Side of Colors with Death as a Guide



In Deathly Colors, Ferrara offers a playful yet macabre perspective, using death itself as a guide through a spectrum of hues readers may have never considered before. Through darkly amusing haikus, young readers are invited to look beyond the bright and familiar shades of everyday life and explore the eerie beauty of colors in unexpected places – from the ominous yellow of caution signs to the mysterious depths of the blue ocean, where creatures lurk unseen.



This book provides a unique way for children to explore both the creative and morbid, breaking traditional boundaries with a fresh approach to poetry and color. Deathly Colors combines artistry and storytelling, revealing how every shade tells a story, and sometimes, a tale of what lies beyond life. With each haiku, Ferrara encourages readers to ponder the hidden meanings and to discover the “deathly possibilities” that linger around each color.



About the Author

Gabrielle Ferrara is an accomplished artist and entrepreneur who creates Victorian-inspired art and jewelry using ethically sourced animal remains. With a master’s degree in Museum Studies and a dual background in Anthropology and Art History, Ferrara brings a unique perspective to her work. When not creating, she enjoys spending time with her family, exploring the obscure, and engaging in all things paleontological.



Explore the colors you never knew could be dark – and let Deathly Colors guide you on an unforgettable journey into a world that’s both whimsical and haunting.





