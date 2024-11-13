South Korea To Double Marine Protection Zone, Address Climate Change

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Nov 13 (IANS) South Korea's oceans said on Wednesday it plans to nearly double the size of its marine protected area by 2027 as part of efforts to proactively address climate change.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries outlined the initiative in a report marking the start of the second half of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, emphasising the goal of building a sustainable marine ecosystem for future generations. Yoon's single five-year term ends in May 2027, Yonhap news agency reported.

Under the plan, the size of marine protected areas, which currently cover 1.8 per cent of South Korean waters, will be expanded to 3 per cent by the target year.

To tackle marine pollution, the government aims to significantly reduce waste at sea, particularly abandoned fishing gear, such as nets and buoys, which account for 75 per cent of the total.

The ministry also plans to expand the deposit system for managing such waste, increasing its coverage from the current 26 per cent to 60 per cent by 2027.

Additionally, South Korea plans to halve its existing 15,000 fishing-related regulations and prioritise controlling the total allowable catch in response to the changing maritime environment.

South Korea will also focus on adopting smart and digital technologies to boost productivity in the aquaculture sector, which accounts for 60 per cent of the country's seafood output.

"The ministry will make every effort to establish South Korea as a leading maritime nation and achieve a vibrant economy driven by the private sector," Oceans Minister Kang Do-hyung said.