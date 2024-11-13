Ukrhydroenergo, EBRD Discuss Deepening Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The representatives of Ukrhydroenergo PrJSC and the European for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed further cooperation in restoring Ukraine's hydro power sector and building the new generating capacities.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for further cooperation and the Bank's support for projects to restore lost capacity and promising projects,” the report states.

According to Ukrhydroenergo, special attention was paid to the construction of new generating capacities in Ukraine.

Ukrhydroenergo PrJSC CEO Ihor Syrota expressed gratitude to the EBRD's representatives for supporting the company's projects.

A reminder that, in August 2024, Ukrhydroenergo PrJSC became a winning bidder in the auction held by Ukrenergo National Power Company for the procurement of automatic Frequency Restoration Reserves (FRRs) for a period of five years, until October 2030.

