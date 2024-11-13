Nanofibers Market Outlook, Share To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

The global Nanofibers Size was valued at

USD 2.66

Billion

in 2024

and is projected to reach from

USD 2.88

Billion

in 2025

to

USD 5.49

Billion

by 2033 , growing at a

CAGR of 8.4%

during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Nanofibers have an extremely high surface area-to-volume ratio and porosity, making them appealing materials for a wide range of applications. They are increasingly used in drug delivery systems, surgical implants, water, air filtration, face masks, and protective clothing. Centrifugal spinning, electrospinning, melt-blowing, and bicomponent spinning have been intensively investigated to manufacture nanofibers with various degrees of commercialization. Several new synthesis methods have also evolved. The increasing adoption of materials with high functionality, such as absorption properties and grip, and exquisite comforts, such as soft texture and low skin irritation, has expanded the market. This is further by an increase in demand for medical-grade face veils and air and microfiltration media, high-efficiency fuel filtration, sophisticated filtration, biomedical research media, sound systems, and performance apparel.

Market Dynamics Growing Needs from the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industries to Drive the Global Nanofibers Market

Nanofibers are primarily used in the pharmaceutical industry as a tool for drug delivery systems for various ailments. Because of its small size, Nanofiber is an ideal drug carrier for delivering drugs to a suitable site in the body. Nanofibers have a broad spectrum of uses in the healthcare industry, including artificial blood vessels, organs, drug and gene delivery, and medical facemasks. Nanofibers also aid in healing joint wounds and injuries and blood clotting.

Furthermore, an upsurge in both administration and private sector spending on disease treatment will drive demand for nanofibers, which are used as devices for delivering drug systems to specific sites in the body.

Increasing Research and Development to Provide Opportunities for the Global Nanofibers Market

There are several ongoing research and development activities in cellulosic nanofibers that can positively impact the demand for nanofibers. Growing penetration of electric vehicles in developed and developing countries can be a perfect opportunity to realize the untapped potential of supercapacitors, which can hold massless electrons in an electric field. In contrast, conventional batteries store energy in chemical form.

Supercapacitors could deliver short and intense bursts of power. However, it can contain only a fraction of the storage capacity of a lithium-ion battery. It can, however, only hold a fraction of the storage capacity of a lithium-ion battery. The constraint of lithium-ion batteries is slow charging. In contrast, cellulose nanofiber supercapacitors could be used to accumulate vast amounts of energy and have promising applicability for handheld electronics, transportation, and renewable energy storage, as per an article presented in the March 2021 issue of the journal Nature.

The companies with massive capital in hand and low debt-to-equity ratios are capable of increasing their R&D expenditure. Many end-users of cellulosic nanofibers, such as Nippon Paper Industries Co., have already begun such initiatives to build their competitive advantage over others.

Impact of COVID-19

Following the pandemic, demand for polymeric nanofibers has elevated in some end-use industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceutical. However, the usage of NanofiberNanofiber in other end-use industries, such as automotive, aviation, and defense, has been significantly affected by the government's lockdowns to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, carbon nanofiber and polymeric NanofiberNanofiber, for example, are replacing metals such as steel and aluminum in automobiles, aircraft, and other vehicles. However, due to COVID-19-related lockdowns, sales and marketing of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, aircraft, and other heavy-duty vehicles have plummeted.

Moreover, the decline in automotive and aerospace products and the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the recovery expected for the industry in 2021 further. This, in turn, is expected to affect the global market for nanofibers, at least for a short- to medium-term periods.

Regional Highlights

By region, the global nanofibers market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. The North American dominated the nanofibre market and was valued at USD 280 million in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 1555 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 21%.

The U.S. has the world's best medical and healthcare facilities. The medical sector has long been among the most critical industries in the United States and one of the most R&D-intensive. This will increase the demand for nanofibers. During the projected period, the market for nanofibers is anticipated to be driven by development in various end-user industries.

The Asia-Pacific region registered the highest growth during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 1555 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 21%. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the largest economy in terms of GDP. By 2030, China's total Li-ion battery capacity will be comparable to 39 million electric cars (EVs). These investments are likely to make a significant contribution to market demand growth.

Key Highlights

The global nanofibers market was estimated to be USD 785 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3350 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By product type, the global nanofibre market is divided into carbon nanofiber, ceramic nanofibers, composite nanofiber, polymeric nanofiber, carbohydrate-based nanofiber, and metallic and metal oxides nanofiber. The polymeric nanofiber segment dominated the global nanofibers market, was valued at USD 395 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1335 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 15%. With an estimated share of around 50% in 2021. However, the carbohydrate-based nanofiber segment will register the fastest CAGR of 35% by 2030.

By application, the water and air filtration segment was valued at USD 740 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1225 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 13%. However, the medical segment is expected to register the fastest growth.

Competitive Players

Recent Developments

Market News



In April 2021 , Teijin Limited developed a new technology to mass-produce a new version of NANOFRONT.

In February 2020 , SPUR AS developed a special nano-material that meets the standards needed for the production of medical facemasks effective for containing the coronavirus. This material has an exceptional virus filtration efficiency (70 – 95%) while the pressure drop is shallow (45 – 85 Pa). In December 2020 , Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd created the CELLENPIA product line using cellulose nanofiber (CNF) and intermediates.

Segmentation

Global Nanofibers Market: Segmentation By Product Type



Carbon Nanofiber

Ceramic Nanofibers

Composite Nanofiber

Polymeric Nanofiber

Carbohydrate Based Nanofiber Metallic and Metal Oxides Nanofiber



Water & Air Filtration

Automotive & Transportation

Textiles

Medical

Electronics

Energy Storage Other Applications



Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe Rest of the World

By ApplicationBy Region