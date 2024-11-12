Saudi Cabinet Renews Commitment To Backing Int'l, Regional Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Cabinet affirmed on Tuesday Kingdom's firm stance towards supporting security and stability in the region, and the need of achieving peace in Palestine and Lebanon.

In a Cabinet session chaired by and Prime Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the Cabinet also stressed the necessity of backing international efforts to mitigate humanitarian crises.

The session reviewed the outcomes of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by Riyadh, and discussed the latest developments of international and regional issues, including joint Arab support for sustainable development and enhancing international cooperation.

In addition, the Cabinet focused on Kingdom's talks held with leaders and officials from Iran, Japan and South Korea on boosting bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields. (end)

hmf







MENAFN12112024000071011013ID1108879106