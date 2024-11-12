Thirty-Three People Killed In Israeli Air Raids On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- At least 33 people were killed and 38 others as a result of by the Israeli on towns in Baalbek-Hermel governorate, and south Lebanon, the Lebanese of said Saturday.

The Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported that the death toll from the raids in the Baalbek-Hermel was 20, including women and children, in addition to 14 injuries.

The center indicated in another statement that eight people were killed and 12 others were injured in raids on Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain in the Tyre area that targeted paramedic gathering points. It stated in a third statement that the initial toll of the Israeli raid on the town of Hanawiya in the Tyre area led to the death of 5 people.

The Health Emergency Operations Center said that an occupation raid on the Al-Midan neighborhood in the Nabatieh area resulted in 12 people being injured.

Since 23 September, Lebanon has been witnessing violent air raids launched by the Israeli occupation aircraft on various regions, causing great human and material losses and displacing hundreds of thousands of residents.

These attacks have left local communities reeling, underscoring the need for immediate relief and support. (end)

