(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PSMJ Resources Celebrates 50th Anniversary at Gillette Stadium's 50-Yard Line

PSMJ marks five decades of advancing AEC performance with a milestone event.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PSMJ Resources , a global leader in business consulting and training for architecture, engineering, and (AEC) firms, commemorated its 50th anniversary with a milestone event at Gillette Stadium. This celebratory event highlighted the firm's journey from a modest start in Newton, Massachusetts, to an internationally recognized resource in the AEC industry.Since its inception, PSMJ has been at the forefront of enhancing AEC business performance. Today, with a network of expert consultants and trainers across five countries, serving over 33,000 AEC customers annually, PSMJ continues to be the go-to resource for AEC executives and project managers who seek excellence in business strategy, training, and performance improvement. Guided by a mission that remains unchanged since the start, PSMJ prioritizes one essential question in every strategic decision: "How can we help your business succeed?"From mergers and acquisitions, financial management, strategic growth planning, to profit improvement consulting, the PSMJ experts provide actionable data, unparalleled insights, and innovative resources that empower AEC firms to thrive in diverse economic climates. The organization's commitment to the industry's growth is evident in its enduring partnerships with clients who value PSMJ's deep industry expertise and client-centric approach.As it looks to the next 50 years, PSMJ remains focused on being an essential partner to AEC professionals worldwide. To learn more about PSMJ's success and the work they've done for AEC firms worldwide over the past 50 years, connect with the experts today.About the Company:For more than 50 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has been recognized as the leading publishing, executive education, and advisory group devoted entirely to improving the business performance of A/E/C organizations worldwide. PSMJ's sought-after expertise covers a range of critical business areas such as project management, financial management, human resources, business development, transition planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

Corey Boudreau

PSMJ

+1 617-965-0055

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.