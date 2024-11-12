IIM Kozhikode Launches 'Ignite' To Support Shgs, Rural Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kozhikode, Nov 12 (KNN) The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are taking their commitment to reshaping India's educational and entrepreneurial landscape a step further with the introduction of impactful initiatives aimed at nurturing grassroots enterprises.

IIM Kozhikode recently announced its 'Ignite' programme, a transformative initiative designed to support micro-enterprises and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by offering crucial resources, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

The Ignite programme focuses on empowering businesses that are dedicated to improving livelihoods in underserved communities while promoting sustainable economic growth.

By fostering innovation and resilience among micro-enterprises, the initiative aims to drive lasting social and economic impact at the grassroots level.

Applications for the programme are open until November 20, targeting start-ups and organisations committed to uplifting SHGs and micro-enterprises.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, highlighted the programme's significance, describing it as an extension of the institution's commitment to grassroots entrepreneurship.

“Ignite is not just about providing funding; it's about offering holistic support that can help these businesses overcome operational challenges and achieve their true potential,” he stated.

Prof. Chatterjee emphasised that this initiative aligns with IIM Kozhikode's broader mission to connect innovative start-ups with India's grassroots economy, creating ripple effects that improve livelihoods and foster community resilience.

The programme's support covers essential business areas including supply chain management, financial services, and marketing, tailored specifically for small enterprises and SHGs.

By addressing these crucial areas, Ignite seeks to bridge the gaps that often prevent micro-enterprises from achieving sustainable growth.

The ultimate goal is to enhance the economic resilience of rural and underserved regions, positioning these small businesses as engines for social change and economic stability.

With a clear focus on innovation and sustainable development, the Ignite programme represents IIM Kozhikode's proactive approach to fostering inclusive entrepreneurship in India.

By empowering grassroots businesses, this initiative has the potential to uplift countless individuals, contributing to long-term socio-economic progress and supporting India's vision of inclusive growth.

Applications remain open to eligible organisations until November 20, inviting those who align with these objectives to become part of a transformative journey toward economic empowerment.

(KNN Bureau)