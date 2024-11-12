Paktia Public Schools Short Of 1,100 Teachers: Faroqi

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): More than 330 public in southeastern Paktia province have been faced with a shortage of 1,100 teachers, an official said on Tuesday.

Education Director Mawlavi Abdul Qayoum told Pajhwok Afghan News the administrative structure of teachers and services for Paktia was provided 13 years ago and needed an update because with time the number of enrolled students increased.

Currently, he said, 335 schools in Gardez and districts were faced with a shortage of 1,100 teachers and 600 service personnel.

Some students also complained about the shortage of teachers.

Mohibullah, a student of the Noorashah Khan School in Gardez's Mehlan area, said there was teacher and text book shortage in his school.

He said:“In our schools there is a shortage of teachers, textbooks, we want government address these issues.”

Akhtar Jan, a resident of Zadran district, said there was shortage of teachers in the Central District High School and many other schools.

He asked officials to appoint qualified teachers to ensure quality education in schools.

According to the provincial education officials, teachers and books shortage issues would be addressed in the new education year.

nh

Views: 0