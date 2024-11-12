Amir Reshuffles Cabinet

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued Tuesday Amiri Order No. 2 of 2024, reshuffling the Cabinet.

The order stipulates that the Cabinet shall be reshuffled as follows:

1- HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali al-Thani as Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

2- HE Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi as Minister of Social Development and Family.

3- HE Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed al- Khater as Minister of Education and Higher Education.

4- HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad al- Mahmoud as Minister of Public Health.

5- HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani as Minister of Commerce and Industry.

6- HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani as Minister of Transport.

The Amiri Order is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

Before His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Their Excellencies the Ministers appointed by Amiri Order No. (2) of 2024 took the oath at the Amiri Diwan Tuesday.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani.

Also present was HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

MENAFN12112024000067011011ID1108877858