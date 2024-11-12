Saudi Patient Safety Center Partners With BD To Advance Healthcare Safety Across 500+ Hospitals In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The Saudi entity of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical company, has signed a strategic partnership with the Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC) to improve patient safety and healthcare quality across the Kingdom.

The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed on the sidelines of the Global Health Exhibition in Saudi Arabia, reinforces a shared commitment from both organizations to support Saudi Vision 2030 by tackling critical healthcare challenges such as reducing medication errors, managing sepsis, and combating Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) and Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). These efforts align with BD Signature Programmes, which focus on enhancing patient safety, healthcare worker safety, and driving efficiency.

Key areas of focus will include medication safety to achieve zero harm from medication errors, prevention of HAIs such as Central Line-associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSI), Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTI), and Surgical Site Infections (SSI). Additionally, the collaboration will emphasize antimicrobial stewardship as well as improve sustainability and workflow efficiency across healthcare systems.

"This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our journey to elevate healthcare safety across the Kingdom," said Dr. Ali Asery, Director General of the Saudi Patient Safety Center. "By combining our strategic vision with BD's global expertise and innovative technologies, we aim to foster a culture of continuous improvement in patient and healthcare worker safety. Together, we will set new benchmarks for excellence in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, and empower healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to drive safer, more effective care delivery for our nation."

The partnership will involve a series of workshops, roundtable discussions, clinical training sessions and exchange of best practices in more than 500 hospitals across the country, as well as the development and sharing of clinical guidelines inspired by international recommendations. The partnership will also focus on improving data collection in full alignment of the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) and conducting surveys to gather insights from healthcare professionals across Saudi Arabia. Both organizations will also collaborate on the development of a whitepaper titled Medication Safety 2030, advocating for a national strategy to achieve zero harm from medication errors.

Omar Malabarey, Country General Manager BD Saudi Arabia , added, "Our partnership with the Saudi Patient Safety Center marks a significant step forward in our shared commitment to shaping the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia. At BD, we are deeply invested in transforming patient safety through innovation, and this collaboration enables us to bring world-class expertise and technologies to support the Kingdoms healthcare goals. By working together, we aim to reduce risks, enhance the quality of care, and foster a culture of safety and continuous improvement, in line with Vision 2030's aspirations for a sustainable and resilient healthcare system."

