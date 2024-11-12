Festive Cheer And Winter Warmth In Myrtle Beach, SC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With sunny days lasting well into December, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, offers an inviting escape for a magical holiday getaway. Visitors to the Grand Strand this winter will enjoy a mild climate that's perfect for outdoor activities, beachside relaxation and an array of festive celebrations that include popular annual events and traditions. Whether you're strolling along calm, sandy beaches or immersing yourself in magical holiday light displays and seasonal festivities, Myrtle Beach offers an unparalleled blend of relaxation and holiday spirit for visitors of all ages.

The free holiday light display during Winter Wonderland at The Beach stretches along a gorgeous mile of the oceanfront Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, offering a one-of-a-kind holiday tradition. Credit: Visit Myrtle Beach

"The holidays in Myrtle Beach are truly special with the perfect blend of festive cheer and warm Southern hospitality," said Stuart Butler, Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Myrtle Beach. "Discover the Grand Strand's unique holiday charm-from dazzling light displays, lively events and vibrant parades, to peaceful beach strolls, incredible shopping and memorable dining experiences."

Myrtle Beach's enchanting lineup of holiday events and experiences includes:

Inspiring Illuminations:



Ripley's Aquarium Festival of Trees

(Nov. 8 - Jan. 5): Immerse yourself in a festive display with trees representing each of the 55 U.S. states and territories, along with trees inspired by holiday favorites like "The Grinch" and "Elf." Enjoy a fun-filled scavenger hunt included with admission as you explore the wonders of the SEA-son.

The Great Christmas Light Show

(Nov. 25 - Dec. 30): This park-wide drive-through light show celebration features over two million lights festively displayed along a two-mile drive throughout the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. Over 500 magical light displays, some up to 55 feet tall, have been custom made for The Great Christmas Light Show.

Winter Wonderland at The Beach

(Nov. 29 - Jan. 4): This free lights display stretches along a gorgeous mile of the oceanfront Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, offering a one-of-a-kind holiday tradition. Highlights this year include the annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 30, a spectacular holiday drone show on Dec. 7 and a holiday market on select dates. Each weekend, visitors can also enjoy Santa appearances, caroling and DJ dance parties at Plyler Park.

MarshWalk Wonderland of Lights

(Nov. 29 - Dec. 31): Stroll along the MarshWalk in Murrells Inlet, transformed into a holiday wonderland with thousands of lights, themed displays and live entertainment on select nights. Enjoy waterfront views, seasonal treats and visits from Santa.

Nights of A Thousand Candles

(Nov. 30 - Jan. 5): Experience one of the Southeast's most beloved holiday events, where Brookgreen Gardens comes to life amid the soft glow of more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and millions of sparkling lights. From 4-9 p.m., walk the paths with a warm cup of cider, hear the sounds of holiday music and celebrate the season with family and friends! City of Conway's Celebration of Lights (Nov. 30 - Dec. 24): Enjoy Conway's quaint downtown riverfront district with this annual drive-through light show, held weekly Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Additional events include a tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 5, the Rivertown Christmas Celebration on Dec. 12 and the annual parade on Dec. 14.

Seasonal Shows:



Pirate's Voyage Christmas Show

(Oct. 30 - Jan. 4): This swashbuckling holiday adventure at Pirate's Voyage Dinner & Show follows Captain Scrooge on a journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Enjoy a four-course holiday feast as crimson and emerald pirates battle for hidden treasure, accompanied by acrobatic feats, live animals and a captivating nativity scene.

Alabama Theatre Christmas Show

(Nov. 1 - Dec. 31): Known as "The South's Grandest Christmas Show," this year's Christmas extravaganza brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery and special effects to the Grand Strand to produce a spectacular new holiday musical experience sure to put you in the season's spirit.

The Carolina Opry Christmas Special (Nov. 1 - Dec. 31): The Carolina Opry Christmas Special, often called "The Christmas Show of the South," opens its 39th season of enchanting holiday performances this winter, bringing time-honored tradition to create a family experience that is second to none as new talent mingles with acclaimed rotating artists and long-standing Opry favorites.

Broadway Theater – Winter in the Air

(Nov. 2 - Dec. 30): Transforming the Broadway Theater in Myrtle Beach into a mesmerizing winter wonderland, this show is set to captivate audiences with a blend of breathtaking acrobatics and the heartwarming joy of the Christmas season. This Cirque-style spectacular promises to be an unforgettable experience, combining the thrill of high-flying acrobatics with the enchanting beauty of winter's magic.

Motown Christmas Tribute Show

(Nov. 6 - Dec. 23): Celebrate the holidays with soulful cheer at GTS Theatre's "Motown Christmas Tribute." This lively show features classic Motown hits and holiday favorites, blending classic tunes with festive spirit for an unforgettable experience. The Wonders of Christmas Holiday Magic Spectacular

(Nov. 14 - Dec. 31): Experience the magic of the holiday season at the Charles Bach Wonders Theatre, where illusionist Charles Bach brings Christmas wishes to life. This family-friendly show features incredible magic, holiday music, fabulous dancers and beautiful costumes, creating a wonder-filled experience for all.

