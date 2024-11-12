Pacific Air Cargo Helps Zebras Find New Safe Home In Hawaii

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo President & CEOHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 7, 2024, Larson, Elvis and Jerry, three young zebra foals found a safe new home at the Three Ring Ranch in Kona, Hawaii. Traveling first overland to Los Angeles, they were delivered into the care of livestock shipment specialists Pacific Airlift for their air-conditioned flight aboard Pacific Air Cargo's B747-400F, direct to Kona.Three Ring Ranch Exotic Animal Sanctuary Executive Director, Dr. Ann Goody said,“We are delighted to welcome these beautiful young foals to Hawaii where they will live out their days safely and happily munching in the pasture and enjoying the beautiful view of the bay.”Getting to Hawaii was not an easy process. Apart from the mountain of regulatory paperwork, their journey involved multiple zebra experts and exotic animal handlers at many different stages as they made their way from being captively bred in a system where they were destined to become a hunter's trophy, to their new home where they will now roam freely and safely.An elated and grateful Dr. Goody commented,“With the help of so many dedicated people they have escaped that network, and we are forever grateful to everyone who has helped to make this very complex rescue possible. These foals will only know kindness and respect at 3RR.”Pacific Air Cargo President & CEO, Tanja Janfruechte had no hesitation in offering the company's support when she was first contacted by Dr. Goody. Commenting today, Janfruechte said,“My team and I just love being part of these happy ending stories, and I'm proud to say that through our work with PAC Gives Back we've been making a bit of a habit in recent years of carefully shipping endangered animals across the Pacific.”Larson, Elvis and Jerry will be joining the sanctuary's resident zebra mare, Patti. It will take a few weeks to settle into their new home before they will welcome visitors but people can follow their journey by visiting the Three Ring Ranch Facebook page for regular photos and updates.About Three Ring RanchThree Ring Ranch Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Kona is part of the accredited Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) and was founded in 1998 as a home for displaced, surrendered or seized wild animals. The non-profit animal sanctuary is home to over 130 exotic animal residents who live out their best wild lives in comfort. The ranch is funded through public donations, and not through State or Federal funding. To support us visit threeringranch.An all-volunteer team provides round the clock exceptional care that amongst other awards has earned them the GFAS Wildlife Sanctuary of the Year in 2022. Residential Internships each year are available to those seeking careers in either biology or veterinary programs. While the sanctuary is not a zoo, it does offer guided tours by appointment, visits can be arranged via email at ...About Pacific Air CargoFounded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides eight weekly exclusive Boeing 747-400F express air cargo services connecting major mainland gateways to Los Angeles (LAX) and the Hawaii destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Maui (OGG), Hilo (ITO), and Kona (KOA), and weekly services to Pago Pago (PPG-American Samoa) and Guam (GUM). Specializing in oversize cargo, the company also offers B747-400F nose-loader services, as well as full and part-charters. Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific pacificaircargo# # #

