Isle Au Haut Welcomes Broadband With First Subsea Telecom Cable

ISLE AU HAUT, Maine, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isle Au Haut installed its first subsea telecommunications cable earlier this week, bringing the long-term vision of access to universal broadband internet to this unbridged year-round island community for the very first time. The 10km submarine cable now connects Isle au Haut to Stonington on Deer Isle, which has terrestrial connections to the mainland.

At the behest of the State of Maine, Axiom Technologies spearheaded the project and will provide services via the now-installed cable. Axiom commissioned Pioneer Consulting to provide key advice and connect the project to pivotal resources. Funding for this project came in the form of a $1.2M grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and the State of Maine as part of a larger $28M grant being administered by the Maine Connectivity Authority and intended to support broadband expansion into underserved, and especially rural, communities.

“Like municipal power and introduction of telecommunications before it, access to high-speed internet is a transformational project for Isle au Haut,” said Mark Ouellette, President and CEO of Axiom.“Broadband is a critical link for sustainable communities. It can support local businesses, attract year-round residents, encourage remote workers to settle on the Island, and enhance the cultural and economic life of the whole community. Axiom is proud to be at the center of this critical project.”

“Subsea cables are ideal for communities like Isle Au Haut who wish to build a future-proof system and also avoid large microwave towers that disrupt natural vistas near Acadia National Park,” said Gavin Tully, Managing Partner at Pioneer Consulting.“It's a winning solution for everyone, and Pioneer is proud to help bring broadband infrastructure to rural communities. Unlike most of our long-haul, international projects, Isle au Haut has given us the opportunity to work directly with the end-users, the people themselves, who will benefit from this broadband service.”

Newington NH-based SubCom was chosen to supply the critical link of the subsea cable. Due to the variable and sometimes rocky nature of the Maine seabed, SubCom offered its state-of-the-art SL17 Special Application (SPA) fiber optic cable to ensure long-term survivability.“SubCom is very pleased to supply the cable for this vital project,” said David Coughlan, CEO of SubCom.“Connecting communities is what we're all about. And as a New England company, it's a special opportunity to take part in connecting a place we know and love so well.”

About Axiom Technologies

Axiom is working to deliver critical broadband services to rural communities and to connect them to each other and to the world. Axiom has a proven ability to shape rural deployment strategies, while driving innovative thinking. Over the past decade, Axiom has designed and constructed more than 100 access points connecting more than 2,500 square miles in one of America's most challenging terrains - rural Maine. Today, Axiom is working to provide these proven rural deployment solutions across Maine and beyond.

For more information, visit:

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight about the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer has completed 150+ projects, spanning every ocean across six continents.

To learn more about how Pioneer Consulting is driving global subsea connectivity from beneath the waves visit,

About SubCom

SubCom engineers, manufactures, and installs subsea fiber optic data cables - the unsung heroes of global communication. With an unrelenting focus on quality, reliability, and value, SubCom offers flexible end-to-end building blocks for the high-tech networks that are the backbone of the world's digital infrastructure. Since 1955, SubCom has deployed enough cable to circle the equator more than 21 times. For more information, visit

