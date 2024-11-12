Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 41.54 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.86%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the Latest Report by Straits Research, the global gas-insulated switchgear size was valued at USD 21.02 Billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach from USD 22.67 Billion in 2025 to USD 41.54 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

New York, United States , Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) is a substation equipment that regulates and distributes electrical power. A gas-insulated switchgear is a composite device encased in a solid metal frame that contains multiple electrical devices like circuit breakers, bus bars, transformers, earth switches, and surge arresters. These components are submerged in sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) gas in shielded compartments surrounded by barrier components. This design has several advantages over standard air-insulated switchgear. A GIS unit requires only centimeters for effective insulation, whereas an air-insulated switchgear unit would require meters.

Market Dynamics

Higher operational Tolerance and smaller land footprint drives the global market

The utilization of SF6 gas as an insulating medium in gas-insulated switchgear facilitates the achievement of significantly reduced distances between components responsible for conveying electrical current. Therefore, the unit is significantly smaller than air-insulated stations. These systems also operate efficiently under adverse environmental conditions, such as snowfall and corrosive air.

Additionally, they are easily installed inside tunnels, open terraces, or underground basements in dusty conditions, perform flawlessly, and require no maintenance because they are hermetically sealed. The inner components of the switchgear are segregated from the outside environment. These advantages of gas-insulated transformers are anticipated to significantly increase the global gas-insulated switchgear market during the forecast period.

Increasing investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure creates tremendous opportunities

In recent years, major energy consumers like China and India have invested significantly in the transmission and distribution sector by building distribution networks, modernizing rural power grids, and creating new transmission lines. For instance, in February 2021, PowerGrid Corporation of India commissioned its 2GW-320kV, 165-kilometer-long Pugalur-Thrissur HVDC line, which cost USD 700 million to construct.

Similarly, in December 2020, the Indian state of Maharashtra unveiled plans to construct a USD 1.08 billion, 800 kV underground HVDC project to supply Mumbai with an additional 1 GW of electricity. These projects are anticipated to necessitate large power transformers and gas-insulated switchgear, driving market demand and creating opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global gas-insulated switchgear market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is one of the most populous regions, and due to rapid industrialization and urbanization growth, power demand has increased dramatically in recent years. Thus, investments in transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure grew substantially. Long-distance T&D projects become more environmentally friendly by developing underground networks and smaller substations, for which gas-insulated switchgear is becoming an increasingly viable option. Several major electrical and T&D equipment manufacturers, including Hyosung, Meidensha, Mitsubishi, Toshiba, and Zheijhang, have their origins in the eastern Asia-Pacific region. This region houses the majority of their manufacturing facilities. According to the Powergrid Corporation of India, gas-insulated substations and other equipment for the Thrissur-Pugalur HVDC line were supplied by Indian factories as part of the Make In India program.

North America is the second-largest electricity market globally in terms of electricity generation. Over the past decade, the region's generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption of electricity have undergone profound changes. The electricity markets, particularly the transmission and distribution networks, have undergone extensive reorganization, paving the way for the rising demand for technologies such as gas-insulated switchgear (GIS). In addition, the government undertakes multiple initiatives to develop and modernize power transmission networks. For instance, in May 2022, the federal government released USD 2.5 billion in funds to modernize and expand the country's power grid capacity under the Transmission Facilitation Program (TFP) created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Therefore, the US Department of Energy (DOE) issued a request for information (RFI) to solicit public feedback on the structure of the new revolving fund program.

Key Highlights



Based on voltage level, the global gas-insulated switchgear market is bifurcated into low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage. The high voltage segment dominates the global market and is predicted to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global gas-insulated switchgear market is segmented into power utilities, industrial sector, and commercial and residential. The power utilities segment owns the market share and is predicted to expand substantially during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global gas-insulated switchgear market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

General Electric CompanyHitachi LtdEaton Corporation PLCBharat Heavy Electricals LimitedPowell Industries Inc.Schneider Electric SEMitsubishi Electric CorporationToshiba Corp.Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp.Siemens Energy AG.

Recent Developments



February 2023- ABB India opened a new factory in Nashik (Maharashtra, India) to double its gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) production capacity. September 2023- Nuventura, a Berlin-based provider of SF6-free, medium-voltage (MV) gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) technologies, secured a Series A investment of €25 million. Mirova (which sponsored Zunder and Philippe Servant) led the round through its impact private equity fund Mirova Environment Acceleration Capital.

Segmentation

By Voltage LevelLow VoltageMedium VoltageHigh VoltageBy End-UserPower UtilitiesIndustrial SectorCommercial and ResidentialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAPACLatin AmericaMiddle East And Africa

