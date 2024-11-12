STRESSED ABOUT THE HOLIDAYS? HARD MTN DEW WANTS YOU TO DITCH YOUR FAMILY THIS THANKSGIVING TO TAKE A DREAM VACATION INSTEAD

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One lucky fan who answers the call to drop everything and“Ditch Your Family” will score an all-expense paid trip to get out and do what they actually want

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Thanksgiving break approaches, HARD MTN DEW is giving fans the opportunity of a lifetime: Ditch Your Family to get out and have an epic vacation instead. One fan (and their guest of choice) who's tired of twice-removed Drunkle Steve's Thanksgiving antics and Aunt Edna's suspiciously brown“green bean casserole” will get the chance to ditch their family for Thanksgiving weekend and be flown to wherever they want in the U.S.A. (so long as it's a place where HARD MTN DEW is sold) to get out and do what they want.

Whether it's sipping HARD MTN DEW on the beach or hiking epic trails, one winner will skip Thanksgiving with their family and in return embark on a HARD MTN DEW fueled adventure including:

Round-trip flights to a location of their choosing in the U.S.A. with hotel accommodations for three nights / four days

A $5,000 spending stipend to pursue their passions while on vacation

And so that your“ditched” family doesn't miss you too much, we'll send them a cardboard cutout of you, cover the cost of their feast, and of course, we'll send them plenty of HARD MTN DEW.

Beginning November 12 through November 19, fans will tell us why they need a break from their family and what they'd rather be doing instead at HardMTNDewDitchYourFamily.com. One winner will be selected based on submissions scored on authenticity, originality, and desperation for a true vacation away from the Thanksgiving dinner table drama. To participate, entrants must actually want to ditch their families for Thanksgiving, be a U.S. resident and 21 years of age or older. Visit for rules and additional program details.

“Your time off is precious – as are credit card travel points -- and we believe HARD MTN DEW fans should be spending it far from the antics of the Thanksgiving dinner table,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for HARD MTN DEW.“Instead, you should be getting out, doing what you want and pursuing your passions.”

Follow HARD MTN DEW on X , Facebook and Instagram , or visit for additional information, product details, and the store locator for the closest HARD MTN DEW near you. HARD MTN DEW is officially available in a range of flavors including: HARD MTN DEW, HARD MTN DEW Watermelon, Hard MTN DEW Livewire, HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast, and a HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast Mix Pack, featuring three tropical variants of the cult classic.

About HARD MTN DEW :

Bold, delicious flavor with the added bite of 5% ABV, HARD MTN DEW brings the big citrus flavor fans of the soft drink know and love, now with the hard kick of alcohol. Available in a variety of flavors, including HARD MTN DEW®, HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast®, HARD MTN DEW Livewire® and more, HARD MTN DEW offers no caffeine, zero sugar, 100 calories per 12oz. serving and a whole lot of flavor. For more information, please visit

Attachment

HARD MTN DEW

CONTACT: Victoria Pennington Golin ...