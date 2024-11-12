True Tickets Announces Partnership With New York City Ballet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Alliance Brings Seamless Ticketing to a World-Class Cultural Institution

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, a leader in secure digital ticket delivery, is thrilled to announce its partnership with New York City Ballet (NYCB), the largest dance organization in America and a global beacon of artistic excellence. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for both organizations, combining True Tickets' cutting-edge ticketing with NYCB's renowned commitment to innovation in the arts.

As one of the most influential dance companies in the world, NYCB has been a trailblazer in nurturing the future of ballet, and remains steadfast in its mission to reimagine classical dance and expand its accessibility to audiences around the globe. The new partnership with True Tickets enhances this mission by bringing additional security and convenience to the digital ticket delivery experience, allowing audiences to continue enjoying world-class performances with ease and confidence.

“New York City Ballet is excited to partner with True Tickets, which shares our vision for innovation in the arts, to offer our patrons an even more secure and streamlined way to experience the ballet," said Karen Girty, the Senior Director, Marketing and Media for New York City Ballet.

For Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets, this partnership holds a special significance. Thirty-one years ago, New York City Ballet was one of Ken's first clients when he began his career in the ticketing industry. Now, after decades of experience in an ever-evolving ticketing ecosystem, he finds himself returning to where it all started.

"This is truly a full-circle moment for me, personally and professionally. New York City Ballet was one of my very first clients when I started in ticketing, and it's an incredible honor to work with them again, but this time bringing the latest in secure digital ticketing to such a storied institution,” said Lesnik.“To have the opportunity to contribute to their ongoing legacy of excellence means the world to me.”

True Tickets continues to be at the forefront of transforming the ticketing landscape through its digital ticket delivery solution, giving venues like NYCB more control over ticket distribution while enhancing the overall experience for patrons. This partnership further solidifies True Tickets' commitment to empowering performing arts institutions with technology that fosters security, transparency, and better audience engagement.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. Currently available to Tessitura Network members, True Tickets' business-to-business solution integrates with primary ticketing systems, empowering its partners to leverage the advantages of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, ticket issuers can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About New York City Ballet

New York City Ballet is one of the foremost dance companies in the world. The Company was founded in 1948 by George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein, and quickly became world-renowned for its athletic and contemporary style. Jerome Robbins joined NYCB the following year and, with Balanchine, helped to build its unparalleled repertory. Now under the direction of NYCB Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford, NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, and NYCB Executive Director Katherine Brown, NYCB is committed to promoting creative excellence and nurturing a new generation of dancers and choreographers.

CONTACT: Media inquiries: True Tickets Crystal Henderson The Press House ... New York City Ballet Kina Poon ...