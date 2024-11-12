New Book, 'Inspiring Integrity,' Explores The Values, Principles Surrounding Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inspiring Integrity: How to Win With Compliance and Propel Performance, released by Advantage Books, is now available.

Advantage Books

L. Stephan Vincze, author of Inspiring Integrity: How to Win With Compliance and Propel Performance.

New provides an essential guide to boards, c-suite execs and investors on how to generate compliance as an outcome to propel performance.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the new book Inspiring Integrity: How to Win With Compliance and Propel Performance , author and compliance expert L. Stephan Vincze answers the question,“How to you get people to want to comply?” Vincze shows readers how to turn the standard view of compliance programs as costly, cumbersome legal liability insurance programs that either scare or bore people to death completely upside down. Rather, if practiced properly, Vincze argues that ethics and compliance programs are a“force multiplier” and a culturally defining source of inspiration, motivation, and competitive advantage that instill the confidence needed to compete and win aggressively in the marketplace.“Driven by values and principles, a compliance program is a vehicle to define your business and live it day-to-day,” Vincze writes.“Commitment to integrity and compliance ensures your reputational capital not only remains intact but also grows. And like a magnet, that capital will attract and keep talent, as people want to work for companies they respect.”Inspiring Integrity, published by Advantage Books, examines such topics as the critical role leadership plays in creating a strong compliance program; how to create a culture of integrity; and the importance of active board oversight.In addition, the book provides practical actionable details, such as a five-step process to create an effective commercial compliance program, useful checklists and risk mapping techniques to ensure both internal and external credibility and operational effectiveness. It takes a detailed look at essential compliance program elements, such as, codes of conduct and policies, effective training and education; internal monitoring and auditing; and responding promptly to detect and correct offenses.Vincze weaves in personal experiences, including leadership lessons from his family, his days in the Marines, as well as his life-or-death struggle with COVID-19. In each case, he illustrates how these experiences and lessons from leaders such as Colin Powell and others helped inspire him and teach him how to inspire others.Vincze acknowledges throughout Inspiring Integrity that the book's topic, compliance, is not something that puts people at ease. But when compliance is defined as an essential component of a larger mission –“a greater good to which you are trying to contribute” -- such as saving or improving lives, then people can recognize the value of compliance to achieve the larger goal. When combined with genuine leadership where you“feel a leader's integrity,” as he did, Vincze argues that people will be inspired and motivated to do what it takes to achieve success.“Your compliance program,” Vincze writes,“whether you are building it from the ground up or updating an existing one, is the foundation for answering the questions, 'What kind of business are we? Who are we? What do we represent?' Driven by values and principles, a compliance program is a vehicle to define your business and live it day-to-day.”About L. Stephan VinczeL. Stephan Vincze, author of Inspiring Integrity: How to Win With Compliance and Propel Performance, is the founder and CEO of TRESTLE Compliance, which offers compliance, privacy, and regulatory support services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical technology companies. Vincze has nearly 30 years of experience in regulatory compliance matters, from government policy and enforcement to private-sector business implementation considerations. He has been recruited to address some of the largest landmark cases in the pharmaceutical industry and is a recognized leader in his field, the recipient of several awards and is a noted speaker and author, both domestically and internationally. Vincze earned a bachelor's degree from Columbia University, a law degree from the Southern Methodist School of Law, an advanced law degree with distinction in International Law from the Georgetown University Law Center, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He has been a guest lecturer at Harvard, Chicago, INSEAD and U. Cal. Berkeley.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Whitney Rosenfeld

Advantage Books

+ +1 843-284-6318

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.