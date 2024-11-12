Tachelle Lawson's Black Is NOT A Credential Challenges Woke Corporate Culture, Calls For Business-Based Diversity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Founder of FIG Strategy & Consulting, Lawson provides insight on better hiring practices for corporations.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are increasingly fed up with identity-driven narratives and the "woke" agenda, underscored by recent election results. Black is NOT a Credential, TaChelle Lawson's bold new book, calls on CEOs to shut down divisive narratives and refocus on qualifications, capabilities, and growth.

Black is NOT a Credential Book Cover

Photo of TaChelle Lawson, Author Black is NOT a Credential: The Corporate Scam of DEI

In her groundbreaking debut, Lawson-a no-nonsense business strategist, author, and thought leader-challenges today's diversity tactics with Black is NOT a Credential: The Corporate Scam of DEI. Set to launch on January 14, 2025, Lawson's unapologetic approach is already creating a stir for its sharp critique of diversity initiatives that undermine profitability, culture, and integrity.

Black is NOT a Credential goes beneath the surface of "woke" business trends, exposing CEOs' challenges with media sensationalism, tokenism, and performative DEI. Lawson, President of FIG Strategy & Consulting and recognized advocate for profit-driven diversity, reveals how identity politics have overshadowed experience and business alignment, compromising performance for appearances sake.

Lawson doesn't pull any punches. Black is NOT a Credential exposes flawed practices driven by Human Resources, Public Relations and Supplier Diversity professionals–all with limited business acumen. It reveals how woke pressures distort intelligent decision-making and promotes a strategic approach to diversity that drives the 3 Rs: Revenue, Reputation, and Retention.

"As a Black woman and business leader, I've seen firsthand how identity is weaponized in the name of diversity. It's time to separate what works from what looks or sounds good," Lawson states. "My book is a call to action for CEOs to build inclusive teams based on qualifications, skill and added value-without sacrificing excellence or market share."

Lawson's voice provides a fresh perspective for CEOs, senior executives, and business owners who value diversity but not at the expense of loyal customers.

Excerpt from the book

"Capitalism isn't a dirty word. It's an absolute necessity for leaders to embrace, despite the negative connotations it's been branded within today's social climate. ... Without capitalism, we'd still be renting videos from Blockbuster on Friday nights, hailing traditional cabs as our only mode of transit..."

Availability and Interview Requests:

Black is NOT a Credential will be available for purchase on January 14, 2025, with pre-orders opening on November 29, 2024, on Amazon and other major retailers. To request a review copy, arrange an interview, op-ed, or schedule an event, please contact TaChelle.

About the Author:

TaChelle Lawson is the President of FIG Strategy & Consulting, a boutique firm known for its anti-woke approach to business strategy and diversity communications. With over 20 years of experience, Lawson is a trusted advisor to CEOs who value performance, profitability, and a no-nonsense approach to leadership. Her fresh voice and thought-provoking insights have made her a sought-after speaker, and Black is NOT a Credential marks the first installment in her hard-hitting "NOT a Credential" series.

blackisnotacredential figfirm

Contact

TaChelle Lawson

[email protected]

(M) 702-483-1386

tachellelawson

SOURCE FIG Strategy & Consulting

