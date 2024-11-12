Terramaster Launches Five New BBS Integrated Backup Servers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Offering Comprehensive Hardware and Software Backup Solutions for Businesses

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where data has become a core asset for modern enterprises, TerraMaster, a global leader in data storage and management solutions, launched five high-performance integrated backup servers: T9-500 Pro, T12-500 Pro, U4-500, U8-500 Plus, and U12-500 Plus, provides enterprise users with an integrated, efficient, and secure data backup solution-from hardware to software-by pairing these devices with BBS Business Backup Suite.

New Integrated Backup Servers

BBS and Integrated Backup Server

Key Features of the New Integrated Backup Servers

T9-500 Pro & T12-500 Pro:

These products feature compact designs and are easy to manage. With powerful processors, large memory capacities, and dual 10GbE network interfaces, they ensure high-efficiency data backup tasks, catering to the large-scale data storage and backup needs of small and medium-sized enterprises.

U4-500:

Designed for SOHO, small offices, and remote work scenarios, the U4-500 features a compact 4-bay design and convenient network connectivity, making it an ideal data backup solution.

U8-500 Plus & U12-500 Plus:

These two rackmount 8-bay and 12-bay upgraded models feature fully optimized designs, high-performance processors, and standard dual 10GbE high-speed interfaces. They not only improve data processing speeds but also enhance data security, making them particularly suitable for small and medium-sized enterprises that need to handle large volumes of data backup and recovery.

BBS Business Backup Suite

This suite integrates advanced backup software such as Centralized Backup, TerraSync, Duple Backup, CloudSync, and Snapshot, along with powerful data encryption technology and intelligent management functions. It automates backup tasks, reducing human errors, and supports cloud synchronization and offsite backups to ensure data is protected under any circumstances.

Advantages of the Integrated Backup Solution

Comprehensive Coverage: From small and medium-sized enterprises to large organizations, TerraMaster new product line is designed to meet the diverse data backup needs of businesses of all sizes.

Efficient Management: The centralized management platform provided by the BBS Business Backup Suite simplifies backup task setup and monitoring, reducing management costs.

Data Security: Using advanced encryption standards, TerraMaster ensures the security of data during transmission and storage, and the solutions comply with industry regulations.

Flexible Expansion: The product design takes future data growth into account, allowing easy upgrades and expansions, safeguarding long-term investments for businesses.

TerraMaster new integrated backup server series and BBS Business Backup Suite are available globally now.

