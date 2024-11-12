Large-scale missile attack targets Acre, Haifa

(MENAFN) A large-scale missile attack targeted Acre, Haifa, and various locations in the western Galilee, as reported yesterday, while Israeli opposition leaders called for an escalation of the conflict in southern Lebanon.



The Israeli military confirmed that 90 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Galilee and Haifa Bay, claiming to have intercepted some of them. Israeli reported that five people were in the latest missile strike on Haifa Bay, with three requiring medical treatment. Significant material damage was also reported to a house in the Kiryat Ata settlement.



In response, Hezbollah announced it had hit multiple Israeli military targets, including gatherings of Israeli soldiers in Avivim, the al-Abbad site, and a paratroopers' training facility in Karmiel. The group also launched rockets at the Goren settlement. Hezbollah released footage showing its fighters targeting the Israeli military base "Avital" in the occupied Syrian Golan with "Malak 1" missiles.



Meanwhile, sirens were activated in Reyhanli and other towns in the Upper Galilee, signaling the potential for an enemy infiltration. The Israeli military reported that 15 soldiers were wounded in clashes in Lebanon over the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the conflict, a total of 5,325 Israeli soldiers have been injured in battles across Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank.

