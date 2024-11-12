Netanyahu continues to portray Israel as indomitable force

(MENAFN) Despite failing to achieve his declared goals in the Gaza conflict—such as defeating Hamas, releasing prisoners, asserting Zionist control, and displacing Palestinians—Israeli Prime continues to portray Israel as an indomitable force. Analysts argue that Netanyahu is in denial, selectively presenting information and downplaying Israel’s setbacks to maintain the illusion of invincibility.



In response to the mounting difficulties Israel has faced, Netanyahu has increasingly framed the war in religious terms, masking the harsh realities of the conflict. What has turned into one of the longest and most attritional wars for Israel has caused significant damage to its security, economy, technology, and agricultural sectors, as well as fractured the domestic front and created crises for Israeli soldiers. Despite these setbacks, Israel has repeatedly called the conflict a "religious war," especially after the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023.



By rebranding the war from the initial "Iron Swords" to the "War of Resurrection," Netanyahu has invoked religious imagery, tying it to the biblical concept of Armageddon—a battle between good and evil. This narrative seeks to justify Israel’s military actions in Gaza and unify the country’s internally divided population, presenting the war as an existential external threat that requires national solidarity.



However, experts contend that Netanyahu’s reliance on religious rhetoric is a losing strategy, particularly as it fails to rally more fighters or secure public support. The issue has become more acute with the controversy surrounding the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) into the military. In July, Israel’s state broadcaster reported that the former Chief Rabbi, Yitzhak Yosef, had called for exemptions for religious scholars, even advising Haredim to tear up their military orders. This internal division over military service is proving to be a significant challenge for Netanyahu’s government.

