Hamas calls for swift action

(MENAFN) Hamas has called for swift action following the final declaration of the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit held in Riyadh. The movement urged the Arab and Muslim world to join forces in halting Israeli aggression, lifting the siege on Gaza, and delivering urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.



In a statement, Hamas emphasized that the Palestinian people are expecting tangible measures to end the ongoing violence, alleviate their suffering, and break the suffocating siege on Gaza. The group reiterated the importance of supporting Palestinian resilience in their fight for justice and freedom.



The statement also underlined key points from the summit’s resolutions, which included calls for the United Nations Security Council to hold Israel accountable for its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, a ban on arms sales to Israel, and a freeze on Israel’s participation in the United Nations due to its ongoing violations of international law. Additionally, the summit reaffirmed the Palestinians' right to establish an independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital, and called for urgent practical steps to stop Israeli military operations and violations of international law.



Hamas urged Arab and Islamic nations to take decisive action to implement the summit's resolutions, particularly as Israel continues its aggressive actions, flouting international law and legitimacy.

