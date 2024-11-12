Brooklyn Experts Provide Tips To Protect Homeowners Against CO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning reminds to be proactive during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning,

a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, recommends homeowners take proactive steps during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month to help protect their families against risks associated with the odorless gas.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning recommends homeowners take proactive steps during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month to help protect their families against risks associated with the odorless gas.

Continue Reading

"Every year, we receive calls from homeowners who report issues or concerns with high carbon monoxide readings," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "When it's freezing outside, the last thing they want to worry about is the safety of the air within their homes. With November being Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, it is the perfect time for homeowners to review their home's safety."

As a colorless and odorless gas, carbon monoxide presents a challenge for homeowners to detect before they become ill from exposure. The Petri team recommends taking the following precautions, which are also emphasized by FEMA :



Install carbon monoxide alarms. Mount alarms near sleeping quarters in centralized locations. Be sure they are at least 15 feet away from any CO source to avoid false alarms. Always keep them in top condition with fresh batteries and clean sensors. Test regularly.

Schedule inspections. Have any fuel-burning appliances inspected regularly, including gas stoves, wood or gas-burning fireplaces, water heaters, clothes dryers and other similar appliances.

Take advantage of ventilation. Always run the vent or exhaust fan when using a gas stove. It is this appliance that most often causes issues. Vent maintenance includes keeping it clear of snow and debris. If a window or exterior door is nearby, opening it allows fresh air to circulate and dispel any gas. Keep generators outdoors. Never run a generator indoors or in other confined spaces, such as a garage or basement. Also, avoid using charcoal grills and other outdoor cooking devices indoors.

"We want our customers to feel secure in their homes all winter, no matter the weather outside," Petri said. "Following these simple steps can help protect your household by reducing the chances of high carbon monoxide levels."

To schedule an inspection, repair or installation with the Petri team, call (718) 717-1089

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit .

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit or call (718) 717-1089 .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]



SOURCE Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED