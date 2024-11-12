Arab Parliament Acclaims Outcome Of Arab-Islamic Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament on Tuesday applauded outcome of the Islamic-Arab summit, saying it was a crucial move for bolstering solidarity among the Arab and Muslim nations and rallying international support to stop the flagrant aggression on the Palestinian people and Lebanon.

The parliament's chairperson Mohammad Al-Yamahi said in a statement that the summit declaration included an affirmation of the basics of the Arab-Islamic stand toward the Palestinian people.

He affirmed support for Arab, Islamic and international efforts to halt the blatant aggression on Gaza Strip and Lebanon, stressed that the UN Security Council must shoulder its legal, moral and political responsibilities and issue a compelling and decisive resolution to to cease firing immediately and facilitate delivery of humanitarian supplies to peoples amid the war.

Al-Yamahi acclaimed the summit call on the International Criminal Court to rapidly bring to account perpetrators of the genocides, persons responsible for coercive disappearance, mass graves, compulsory immigration and the other hairy crimes against humanity, carried out by the occupation entity.

He also praised the summit call for rallying support for accession of the State of Palestinian into the UN as a full member, emphasizing that establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is the key to restore security and stability to the region. (end)

