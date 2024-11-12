Coloplast A/S - Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting of Coloplast A/S will be held on
Thursday, 5 December 2024 at 3:30 pm CET
at the premises of Coloplast A/S, Holtedam 3 in Humlebæk (the Aage Louis-Hansen Auditorium), Humlebæk, Denmark.
The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed.
For further information, please contact
Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111
Aleksandra Dimovska
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: ...
Press and media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: ...
Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917
Website
This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.
Coloplast was founded on passion, ambition, and commitment. We were born from a nurse's wish to help her sister and the skills of an engineer. Guided by empathy, our mission is to make life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs. Over decades, we have helped millions of people to live a more independent life and we continue to do so through innovative products and services. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Advanced Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice and Respiratory Care.
Attachments
Notice convening general meeting 2024
08_2024_Notice_of_Annual_General_Meeting_2024
