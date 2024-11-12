Datafirst And Everlight Radiology Join Forces To Revolutionize Radiology Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Driving Intelligence in Enterprise Imaging

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataFirst and Everlight Radiology are excited to announce a new partnership. Everlight Radiology's sterling reputation for high-quality radiology reporting, combined with DataFirst's advanced workflow solutions, positions the alliance at the forefront of radiology innovation, aiming to elevate patient care standards through operational optimization.

This collaboration will integrate DataFirst's cutting-edge software solution Silverback®, a sophisticated imaging orchestration platform with Everlight Radiology's global, 24/7 radiology reading services, setting new standards of efficiency in healthcare delivery. The unique DataFirst solution enables

Everlight

to

serve

multiple continents with real-time, coordinated delivery of Teleradiology Services

for

more than 200 GMC specialist Consultant Radiologists.

"At Everlight Radiology,

we're driven

by quality assurance to ensure the best patient outcomes," said Andy Donaldson, Everlight's Chief Technology Officer. "Partnering with DataFirst enhances our capabilities and sets new standards in radiology care."

"At DataFirst, we're committed to shaping healthcare innovation with intuitive and intelligent solutions," said Beau Jones, CEO. "This strategic partnership exemplifies our dedication to driving radiology excellence."

The agreement joins two organizations with the shared

vision of empowering healthcare organizations with dynamic, creative, and robust solutions to drive automation and efficiency in an ever-changing healthcare landscape.

About

Everlight Radiology is a global leader in high-quality radiology reporting services, ensuring optimal patient care.

About

DataFirst specializes in healthcare technology, solving imaging data challenges, and driving innovation for exceptional patient care.

