Datafirst And Everlight Radiology Join Forces To Revolutionize Radiology Services
11/12/2024 6:01:56 AM
Driving Intelligence in Enterprise Imaging
RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataFirst and Everlight Radiology are excited to announce a new technology partnership. Everlight Radiology's sterling reputation for high-quality radiology reporting, combined with DataFirst's advanced workflow Technology solutions, positions the alliance at the forefront of radiology innovation, aiming to elevate patient care standards through operational optimization.
This collaboration will integrate DataFirst's cutting-edge software solution Silverback®, a sophisticated imaging orchestration platform with Everlight Radiology's global, 24/7 radiology reading services, setting new standards of efficiency in healthcare delivery. The unique DataFirst solution enables
"At DataFirst, we're committed to shaping healthcare innovation with intuitive and intelligent solutions," said Beau Jones, CEO. "This strategic partnership exemplifies our dedication to driving radiology excellence."
Everlight Radiology: Everlight Radiology is a global leader in high-quality radiology reporting services, ensuring optimal patient care. Visit .
DataFirst: DataFirst specializes in healthcare technology, solving imaging data challenges, and driving innovation for exceptional patient care. Visit .
