Khmelnytskyi Sends Bukovel EW System To Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Khmelnytskyi community has purchased and handed over a powerful Bukovel electronic warfare system to a combat unit of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

The Bukovel system is an electronic warfare and intelligence system worth UAH 4.6 million. It was bought using money from the community budget.

The mayor said that the system includes full support for the crew. He added that since the beginning of the year, the Khmelnytskyi community had handed over 170 EW systems, more than 6,300 FPV drones and about 560 UAVs of various modifications to Ukrainian defenders.

Illustration photo: spetstechnoexport