Kuwait's KNG, Turkiye Discuss Defense, Military Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary at the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Lieutenant General Eng. Hashem Al-Refaei met on Tuesday with President of the Turkish Defense Agency (SSB) Dr. Haluk Gorgun, discussing with him ways to enhance cooperation within the military and defense domains.

The KNG said in a statement that the meeting focused on bolstering cooperation within defense.

The Turkish side offered its defensive expertize as well as the latest technologies in the military domain, added the statement.

The Turkish official and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait yesterday where he met with several officials including Acting Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)

