Kuwait, British FM's Discuss Bilateral Ties
11/12/2024 5:10:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BAKU, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Tuesday with the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 29th conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields in addition to several topics of common interest. (end) tm
