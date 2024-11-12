German economy faces challenges due to notable shortfall in orders

(MENAFN) The German is currently facing significant challenges due to a notable shortfall in orders, according to a report released by the Ifo Institute in Munich on Monday. The latest data reveals that 41.5 percent of companies reported a lack of orders last month, an increase from 39.4 percent in July. This rise in the percentage of companies affected by order shortages marks the highest level since the 2009 financial crisis, underscoring the growing strain on various sectors within the German economy.



The manufacturing sector has been particularly hit hard by this trend. Nearly half of all manufacturing companies, or 47.7 percent, indicated that they are experiencing a lack of orders, reflecting significant challenges in this key industry. This order shortfall is especially troubling for core industrial sectors such as mechanical engineering, as well as the metal and electrical industries, which are facing heightened concerns about future demand and their overall business outlook.



The report also noted that service providers are not immune to the economic downturn. While the share of service companies reporting a lack of orders is lower than in manufacturing, it has still risen slightly from 31.2 percent in July to 32.1 percent in August. This increase indicates that the effects of the order shortfall are spreading beyond the industrial sectors, potentially signaling broader economic weakness.



The ongoing order shortfall is a worrying sign for the German economy, which is already grappling with other pressures. The Ifo Institute’s findings suggest that businesses in critical sectors are particularly vulnerable, and the economy may face prolonged challenges if this trend continues. The report highlights the urgency of addressing the underlying issues causing the order decline to avoid further economic stagnation.

MENAFN12112024000045015839ID1108875278