HEC Paris, Qatar Foundation Extend Partnership For Another Decade

Doha, Qatar: Globally renowned business school HEC Paris has renewed its strategic partnership with Qatar Foundation for an additional 10 years, through an agreement that reinforces both institutions' commitment to developing the future business and public sector leaders of Qatar and the region.

The renewal of the partnership was marked by a ceremony at the Qatar Foundation Headquarters attended by Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Dean of HEC Paris Dr. Eloïc Peyrache, and Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan. Guests also included French Ambassador to Qatar H E Jean Baptiste Faivre, as well as several alumni from the business school.

Speaking at the ceremony, President of Higher Education and Education Advisor, Qatar Foundation, Francisco Marmolejo, said,“Building and strengthening relationships based on knowledge and shared values is at the core of Qatar Foundation's mission and ethos.

“The renewal of our longstanding and immensely successful strategic partnership with HEC Paris reflects our collective belief in the power of education and collaboration, and our collective ambition to constantly achieve even greater things – in Qatar, and across the region. As we look forward to the next ten years, we're excited about the new opportunities we will unlock and the new heights we will reach together.”

Since its establishment in 2010, HEC Paris in Qatar has played a vital role in advancing the nation's educational and economic development. It now has more than 1,300 graduates from 59 nationalities, with 57 percent being Qatari nationals and 43 percent being women. Each year, over 600 executives participate in custom-designed, in-house HEC Paris programs, delivered to leading firms across Qatar and the region. These programs help organizations address strategic business challenges, ensuring they remain competitive and innovative.

Participants in HEC Paris in Qatar's programs benefit from advancing their knowledge within Qatar Foundation's (QF) globally unique ecosystem of education, which comprises seven international partner universities as well as QF's Hamad Bin Khalifa University, whose proximity and interconnected nature creates opportunities for cross-university learning and collaboration. The QF ecosystem also comprises 13 schools, including specialized schools; research and innovation hubs where QF students can gain real-world scientific and technology entrepreneurship experience alongside established scientists and innovators; policy centers; and community facilities and entities that strengthen the social fabric of Qatar.

Dedicated to knowledge creation, the HEC Paris in Qatar Business Research Lab has produced over 25 full-length case studies, published in renowned international publications and bringing local business challenges to a global audience. The institution has taken a leading role in producing the annual GUESSS National Report, which measures and analyses entrepreneurial career intentions in higher education students in Qatar. This year also marked the publication of the second edition of Qatar's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem: The Founder's Guidebook, which is now available in Arabic as well as English.

Dr. Eloïc Peyrache, Dean of HEC Paris, remarked:“HEC Paris and Qatar Foundation share a vision of unlocking human potential and making a significant impact locally, regionally, and globally. With Qatar Foundation's support, we have expanded our faculty, strengthened our presence and tailored our educational offerings to meet the unique needs of the region – one of the most dynamic in the world, all while contributing to Qatar's global standing in executive education.” This partnership underscores HEC Paris's long-term commitment to the development of the region.“We are excited about the decade ahead,” added Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar.“Our mission is to continue delivering world-class business education that empowers the region's leaders, present and future, to drive sustainable growth and create lasting impact. Through excellence in education, we will shape a dynamic and prosperous future for Qatar and beyond.“

Over the years, HEC Paris in Qatar has evolved its curriculum to address real-world business challenges, integrating advanced technology and sustainability into its teaching practices. Innovations such as AI-driven simulations and hologram technology, which bridges its campuses in Paris and Doha, reflect the school's dedication to preparing leaders for the future.

The renewal of this strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between HEC Paris and Qatar Foundation. Both institutions look forward to a new decade of empowering leaders, fostering innovation, and contributing to the long-term growth of Qatar and the region. This partnership reaffirms their shared vision to create a lasting impact on a local, regional, and global scale, unlocking human potential and driving progress.