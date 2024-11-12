Geekend Game Jam Welcomes Video Game Creators

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: game developers and enthusiasts have gained a strong new to push their creative boundaries, collaborate with the like-minded, and develop their skills, with Doha Institute, City Qatar and SCALE7's Geekend Game Jam.

The four-day challenge, from November 20 to 23, coincides with popular Geekend activities at Ajyal 2024, which brings together the community for the country's premier pop-culture event. The activities aim to foster the skills of homegrown gaming talent and strengthen the foundations of the rapidly evolving gaming economy, which is projected to reach a global growth of $363bn by 2027.

To be held at the Geekdom Building on Lusail Boulevard, the Geekend Game Jam will challenge the country's most talented gaming developers and enthusiasts to create original video games from scratch within a limited timeframe. The special theme for the inaugural edition will be announced on the first day of Geekend, right before the Game Jam kicks off.

The four days of non-stop game development serve as the ideal environment for participants to test their skills, learn new techniques, and let their passion for gaming shine through. Participants can either work individually or in teams of up to three members, offering developers creative flexibility and freedom to create compelling video games. The games will be evaluated by an expert jury for creativity, technical execution, and adherence to the theme.

In addition to the excitement of being a part of the game creation challenge, up to five teams in the Game Jam will get the priority to apply for SCALE7 Business Incubation Program a 12-week, designed incubation period that provides mentorship, workshops, and curated programs.

There are two additional prizes to be won; a Game Launcher package which includes cash prize of QR25,000 presented by Scale7 and a Game Start-up Package which includes a cash award of QR15,000 presented by Geekdom and a subsidized start-up process from Media City Qatar, allowing the recipient to establish themselves as a professional company.

Abdulla Al Mosallam, Chief Administrative Officer of DFI and Founder of Geekdom said,“The launch of Qatar's Game Jam is a monumental step for game developers, offering a platform to innovate, collaborate, and showcase their talents.”

Thair Al Anani, Director of Business development at Media City, Qatar added:“Over the years, Qatar has built a strong digital media landscape which includes a growing gaming industry. Led by our digital-savvy youth and the global popularity of gaming, we have been investing in promoting talent to foster a robust games industry in the country.”