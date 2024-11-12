Muslim nations lack response to Israel’s Gaza conflict, states Turkish leader

(MENAFN) The Turkish leader on Monday censured the lack of response from Muslim nations in resolving the current war in Gaza, and criticizing some Western countries of supporting Israel.



Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated at an unusual mutual conference meeting of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in the Saudi capital Riyadh that “A handful of Western countries have provided all kinds of military, political, economic, and moral support to Israel, while the failure of Muslim countries to respond adequately has led to the situation on the ground reaching this point.”



He also emphasized “Israel's goal is to settle in Gaza, eliminate the Palestinian presence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and ultimately annex the region. There is a gradual movement towards this goal, and we must prevent it."



Israel has killed around 50,000 Palestinians, 70 percent among them are women and children, in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, Erdogan emphasized.



Stressing the necessity for crucial solutions to provide humanitarian help to the war-torn areas, Erdogan stated that Ankara has so far delivered more than 84,000 tons of help to Gaza, and is welling to deliver even more when limitations are over.





Israel can’t even accept he delivery of humanitarian help to Gaza and has been reserving aid supplies waiting in Egypt for months, he further noted.



