HAVAS HEALTH APPOINTS PFIZER's ANNA MARIA MARRA AS EUROPE CEO

After over 22 years at Pfizer, Anna Maria

Marra will helm Havas Health's European branch to expand global operations, capabilities and growth.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Havas has appointed

Anna

Maria

Marra as

CEO of Europe

to lead and oversee all aspects of the region's business operations.



Marra's prowess for overseeing cross-functional teams and driving global blockbuster brand launches has solidified her reputation as a leader who can effectively navigate complex markets to drive significant growth. In her new role as Havas Health's CEO of Europe, Marra will continue to leverage her industry-renowned ability to penetrate different regional markets to deliver client results.



Anna Maria Marra (CNW Group/Havas Health Network)

Her career spans more than 26 years across four continents, during which she has held key leadership roles in marketing, sales, and operations at Organon, MSD, and, most recently, Pfizer. In her previous role, she led the global marketing for Emblaveo®, a novel antibiotic for hospital and specialty care, helping to bring this lifesaving drug to market to support the fight against antimicrobial resistance.



"My experience has equipped me with deep insight on how to best apply digital trends to marketing innovation on a global and regional scale," shared Marra. "I've long admired the work coming out of Havas Health and am thrilled to be joining an organization at the forefront of healthcare marketing transformation."



All European agency CEOs will now report to Marra, and she will report to Donna Murphy, Global Chief Executive Officer of Havas Health and Havas Creative Networks.



"Having

Anna

Maria

onboard to lead Europe will undoubtedly make a meaningful impact on our clients and their businesses," said Murphy. "Her breadth of global brand commercialization and pharmaceutical product expertise will give Havas Health a strategic new edge, and I look forward to seeing all she accomplishes as we gain momentum into 2025."



ABOUT HAVAS HEALTH NETWORK

Havas Health Network unites Havas Life, Havas Lynx, and Jacques, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around making a meaningful difference and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands, and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, visit .



