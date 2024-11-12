The Rising Stars: 13 Pakistani Illustrators to Watch

(MENAFNEditorial) Even though Pakistan has a rich backdrop of arts and culture, its present rise is rather slow. In a genre where even established artists find difficulty in getting noticed, it is obvious that visual artists and illustrators are often overlooked. However, at present, the internet is the place where countless artists gain their popularity. Yet, there are many skilled people who are not known to the public.



Pakistan was a little out of date in the technology field, but some of the artists have joined this field in the last few years. Along with fun and delight, illustrations hold the secret door to bring back the nostalgia. A great painter is one who is capable of reaching this power. It is a high time to dig into the illustration's emotive world!



From digital art to animation, promised are a few of Pakistani illustrators who, though not very famous, you should look out for:



1. Awais Shaukat



The 20-year-old illustrator, comic book artist, and founder of Awartsy is doing well in the hand-drawn animation sector in Pakistan. Besides, he successfully runs PakistaniArt, which started as a simple community on Instagram and now is a popular art magazine, to disseminate visual arts from Pakistan and worldwide. Awais is now a student of Fine arts at the National College of Arts. Also, apart from this mystery film project (Under the Blaze), he is working on others that are in development.



2. Javeria Khoso



A webtoon artist, she is famous for her surprising and wonderful creations. Her artistic path has taken her through several themes, primarily through the use of interiors and slice-of-life. Her work is unique in that it artfully captures a wide range of experiences in both a realistic and a fantastical realm. In particular, her masterpiece "Witch's Study," presents an otherworldly study that intertwines magic with the genuine everyday life scenario.



3. SPDRMNKYXXIII



Aitesam Farooq, or Spdrmnkyxxiii, is an artist who has turned a self-taught skill and passion into a career. He possesses a great profile in terms of his cooperation with other artists, the popular Boss Logic being no exception. Spdrmnkyxxiii gets ideas from different sources. For example, movies and shows, as well as the works of other artists on Instagram, are his main sources of inspiration. His path started with sketching after he was inspired by the suit design montage in the 2002 Spider-Man film. Moving to digital art...



