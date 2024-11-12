J&K: Mock Security Drill On World’S Highest Railway Bridge

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Nov 12 (IANS) Security forces held a mock drill at the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday. This was part of increased security measures following incidents of terror in the Union Territory.

In an intense display of preparedness, security forces conducted a mock drill at the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge in Reasi district.

This railway bridge is the world's highest railway bridge standing at 359 metres above the Chenab River, taller than the Eiffel Tower by approximately 35 metres.

The drill was jointly executed by District Police Reasi alongside SOG, CRPF 126bn, GRP, RPF, SDRF, VDG, and various civil and emergency units, showcasing a coordinated effort to ensure security at a strategic location. This action underscores the region's emphasis on safety amid escalating terror threats.

The Indian Railways has achieved a Limca Book of Records entry for a large public-service event involving four million attendees.

The event, orchestrated by the Railways Ministry on February 26, 2024, marked the inauguration of several infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, to review and heighten security across J&K in the aftermath of recent terror attacks, DGP Nalin Prabhat chaired a high-level security meeting where he stressed better coordination and increased emphasis on human intelligence while upgrading electronic surveillance measures.

The DGP asked the police force to proactively track down terrorists while ensuring to dismantle the terror ecosystem that sustains terrorism in the UT.

Terrorists have increased their activities in the directions of their handlers across the border. This has been the result of successful people participative Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the UT.

The overwhelming response to the country's democratic process has unnerved the terror handlers and they have decided to give their nefarious efforts the last push in J&K, suggest intelligence agencies.