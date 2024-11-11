Crown Prince Arrives In Azerbaijan To Participate In COP29

Baku, November 11 (Petra) His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday, according to a royal court statement.Deputising for King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al Hussein is participating in the United Nations Climate Change (COP29), hosted in Baku.The Crown Prince is due to deliver Jordan's address at the conference.Upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, His Royal Highness was received by Azeserine Culture Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan Eldar Salimov, and Jordan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Omar Nahar.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.