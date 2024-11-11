Crown Prince Arrives In Azerbaijan To Participate In COP29
Date
11/11/2024 11:01:18 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Baku, November 11 (Petra) His Royal Highness crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday, according to a royal court statement.
Deputising for his majesty
King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al Hussein is participating in the United Nations Climate Change conference
(COP29), hosted in Baku.
The Crown Prince is due to deliver Jordan's address at the conference.
Upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, His Royal Highness was received by Azeserine Culture Minister
Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan Eldar Salimov, and Jordan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Omar Nahar.
